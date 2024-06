Perfect: Austria Wien has found a new coach!

Close cooperation with Wegleitner

Helm has a UEFA Pro license, has been coach of the Young Violets since February, and previously managed SKN St. Pölten together with Emanuel Pogatetz. So he knows how a duo works. Not an uninteresting option, especially as Wegleitner has already proven that he "can" work with the team. "Austria Wien is filling the position of head coach with the desired solution. Stephan Helm will lead the Veilchen into the new season in close cooperation with assistant coach Christian Wegleitner," the Bundesliga club wrote on social media.