SPÖ in 1st place: Graz voted differently once again

So far, so expected. But then there is Graz. And the provincial capital has always been regarded as the most unpredictable political hotbed in the country. This time too. The SPÖ, whose city party has been in a desolate state for years, won the most votes with 20.9 percent, followed by the Greens with 19.1 percent and the ÖVP with 18.4 percent. The FPÖ is only in 4th place (17.3 percent). The Neos are doing well with 14.6 percent, as is the KPÖ with 6.8 percent. The state capital will probably also be the deciding factor in the state parliamentary elections in the fall.