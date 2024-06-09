Catering included
Win VIP tables at the public viewing
The "Krone" is giving away casual VIP tables including food and drinks for fans of this year's European Football Championship at three locations in Carinthia!
Everyone is already looking forward to the European Football Championship starting on June 14, and the "Krone" is offering dream prizes for the many fans at the public viewing events in Klagenfurt, Villach and at Lake Faak: We are giving away a VIP table for six people including drinks and food at each of these three locations.
First VIP table at the match between Germany and Hungary
In front of the town hall in Klagenfurt, the table will even be set up in the VIP tent on five evenings. The European Championship highlight will hopefully remain unforgettable for the winners! The first VIP table is reserved on June 19 (from 6 p.m.) for the Germany vs. Hungary match at the public viewing in Klagenfurt. A total of 5000 fans are expected at Neuer Platz that evening.
In Villach and at Lake Faak, "Krone" readers will have the chance to watch all three of Austria's preliminary round matches as well as both semi-finals and the final. The match between Austria and France kicks off on June 17 at 9 pm! In Villach, organizer Marcus Mitzner is also putting on his BBQ festival on Unterer Kirchplatz in addition to public viewing.
You will find further dates and competitions in the coming days and weeks in your "Kärntner Krone".
You too can take part!
Want to be there up close? Write an e-mail to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at. Depending on where you want to watch the games, please enter the keyword "EM - Klagenfurt", "EM - Villach" or "EM - Arneitz". The winners will be notified in writing.
