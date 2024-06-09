Win VIP tables at the public viewing

First VIP table at the match between Germany and Hungary

In front of the town hall in Klagenfurt, the table will even be set up in the VIP tent on five evenings. The European Championship highlight will hopefully remain unforgettable for the winners! The first VIP table is reserved on June 19 (from 6 p.m.) for the Germany vs. Hungary match at the public viewing in Klagenfurt. A total of 5000 fans are expected at Neuer Platz that evening.