Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Poll on election day

What the Viennese want from the EU

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 17:00

Protecting the climate, stopping migration or more self-determination? We visited two polling stations to find out what the Viennese hope for from the Brussels leadership. There is no shortage of criticism.

comment0 Kommentare

People from all EU countries made a pilgrimage to the ballot box on Sunday - and the Viennese also had the opportunity to do so from 7am. Interest was lower than in national elections for the reason that the EU is not within reach for some people. However, those who went to the polls on Sunday did so with certain wishes and expectations. The "Krone" picked up Wiener outside the polling station.

"I am fundamentally positive about the EU. The shift to the right will be exciting, the formation of the Commission will not be easy. Internal stability and a united stance against Russia are important," says Thomas Berger.

"Climate protection is the most important thing for me," says Benjamin Taubad, who has traveled to the polling station in Zeltgasse in the eighth district by bike. Could a shift to the right put the brakes on climate policy? "That's to be feared, but I'm a religion teacher, so I still have hope."

1.1 million Viennese had the opportunity to cast their vote in the EU elections on Sunday. This includes 11,015 Austrians living abroad and 15,636 non-Austrian EU citizens.

Viennese criticize failures in climate protection and integration
Climate protection is also close to the hearts of younger voters. "I would like to see a better climate policy. The EU has not achieved its goals. We also need a better integration policy. Closing the borders won't solve the problems," says Leah Luttenberger.

"The Schengen Agreement in migration policy is not enough. The EU's external presence is generally too weak. And it is on the wrong track when it comes to energy policy. By phasing out combustion engines, we are destroying our nuclear industry," says Paul Malliga.

Maria Kerimova also criticizes the handling of migration: "I was born in Bulgaria and joining the EU has helped my family and me a lot. My parents worked hard so that we could have a better life. Many migrants who come now don't want to do anything. That's not possible."

Zitat Icon

In my opinion, the EU is too weak on the outside. The Schengen Agreement is not enough when it comes to migration. The euro is a foreign currency that we cannot influence.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Paul Malliga

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

For me, climate protection is the most important thing. We are heading for a catastrophe and the EU must take countermeasures now. The climate change deniers will win this election. But I have hope.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Benjamin Taubad

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

I would like to see a better climate policy. The EU has not achieved the goals it set itself in this respect. And things are also going wrong with integration policy. Closing the borders doesn't help

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Leah Luttenberger

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

I have a positive attitude towards the EU. The shift to the right, which is making it difficult to form a cabinet, will be exciting. In any case, internal stability and a united stance against Russia are important.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Thomas Berger

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

I was born in Bulgaria and joining the EU has made things a lot easier. Nevertheless, my parents had to work hard to have a good life here. It is made too easy for the migrants who are coming now.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Maria Kerimova

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Zitat Icon

We benefit from the EU on many levels. But our politicians should not only celebrate in Brussels, they should also do some hacking. Criminal foreigners should also be deported more quickly.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Rudolf Poppe

Bild: Jöchl Martin

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf