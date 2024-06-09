Poll on election day
What the Viennese want from the EU
Protecting the climate, stopping migration or more self-determination? We visited two polling stations to find out what the Viennese hope for from the Brussels leadership. There is no shortage of criticism.
People from all EU countries made a pilgrimage to the ballot box on Sunday - and the Viennese also had the opportunity to do so from 7am. Interest was lower than in national elections for the reason that the EU is not within reach for some people. However, those who went to the polls on Sunday did so with certain wishes and expectations. The "Krone" picked up Wiener outside the polling station.
"I am fundamentally positive about the EU. The shift to the right will be exciting, the formation of the Commission will not be easy. Internal stability and a united stance against Russia are important," says Thomas Berger.
"Climate protection is the most important thing for me," says Benjamin Taubad, who has traveled to the polling station in Zeltgasse in the eighth district by bike. Could a shift to the right put the brakes on climate policy? "That's to be feared, but I'm a religion teacher, so I still have hope."
1.1 million Viennese had the opportunity to cast their vote in the EU elections on Sunday. This includes 11,015 Austrians living abroad and 15,636 non-Austrian EU citizens.
Viennese criticize failures in climate protection and integration
Climate protection is also close to the hearts of younger voters. "I would like to see a better climate policy. The EU has not achieved its goals. We also need a better integration policy. Closing the borders won't solve the problems," says Leah Luttenberger.
"The Schengen Agreement in migration policy is not enough. The EU's external presence is generally too weak. And it is on the wrong track when it comes to energy policy. By phasing out combustion engines, we are destroying our nuclear industry," says Paul Malliga.
Maria Kerimova also criticizes the handling of migration: "I was born in Bulgaria and joining the EU has helped my family and me a lot. My parents worked hard so that we could have a better life. Many migrants who come now don't want to do anything. That's not possible."
