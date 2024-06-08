Storms in Styria: Disaster alert!

Civil defense alert in other areas

The province of Styria and the city of Graz are calling for the utmost caution - especially in Graz, Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld. And a civil defense alert has been issued in other areas, now also in Weinitzen, Nord-Andritz, Graz-Mariatrost and in the Hilmteich area. It is expected that the water levels will continue to rise. Governor Christopher Drexler and Deputy Governor Anton Lang appeal: "We continue to call on the population in the affected areas - especially in the Graz-Umgebung and Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts - to exercise extreme caution!"



