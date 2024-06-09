“We organic farmers have to be used for Sunday speeches”

Number of organic farms is stagnating

Is Lackner's anger an isolated case? Not really: "Prices used to be much better. They have stabilized, but are now at a level that is not satisfactory for arable farmers," says Stefan Rudlstorfer, organic advisor at the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture. However, it is difficult to make a general judgment because grain prices are a matter of free negotiation. In any case, they have not yet led to mass bankruptcies of domestic farms: According to the Upper Austrian Chamber of Agriculture, the number of organic farms with more than one hectare of farmland in Upper Austria is currently stagnating at around 4600.