Tens of thousands flock to the rainbow parade in Vienna

Under the motto "Pride is a demonstration", tens of thousands of people flocked to Vienna's Ring on Saturday for the 28th Rainbow Parade to stand up for the rights of LGBTIQ people. At around 12 noon, the colorful procession set off "the other way around" against the direction of travel on the Ring, with the conclusion planned for 6 p.m. at Rathausplatz. The organizers are once again expecting more than 300,000 participants.