On top for the first time: Wildon celebrates in minute 98!

Pure madness in the Styrian national league! Events came thick and fast in the final on Friday evening: Title contenders Wildon, one point ahead of Tillmitsch ahead of the showdown, seemed to be on course for the championship in Lebring. 1:0 after just 90 seconds, then 3:1 in front for a long time. But then things got hectic as heavy rain set in - and suddenly it was raining goals for Lebring! When the score was 3:3 in minute 94, Wildon's title dreams finally seemed to be over. At this point, Tillmitsch (who had won 2:0 against Gnas) were champions of the regional league.