SPÖ double earner Egger has his top salary cut

First salary paid out incorrectly

The lower salary is to be deducted. In other words, the municipality of Neumarkt must deduct the salary of the new mayor. "That didn't happen the first time," says David Egger, adding: "No problem, it wasn't clear at the beginning and will be deducted the next time. I deal with it transparently. I know that I earn well. But what bothers me is that no one in the ÖVP is ever asked why they wear Rolexes, drive Porsches, own dozens of houses or hold countless offices."