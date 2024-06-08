Club and town leader
SPÖ double earner Egger has his top salary cut
The head of the Salzburg Red Party earns double. Yet he is already having some of his salary cut by law. A salary donation is still outstanding. Generally speaking, Salzburg's local chiefs will receive more from July.
The law is clear: ten percent less than a provincial councillor - that's how much dual office holders are allowed to earn. SPÖ leader David Egger has been receiving his salary as head of the provincial parliament since 2023. Since winning the Neumarkt election, the mayor's salary has been added to this. From July 1, 2024, that would be a total of 17,937 euros gross. Too much! Because the law in Salzburg stops at 15,282.45 euros.
That didn't happen the first time. No problem, it was overlooked, it will be deducted the next time.
David Egger, SPÖ-Parteichef
First salary paid out incorrectly
The lower salary is to be deducted. In other words, the municipality of Neumarkt must deduct the salary of the new mayor. "That didn't happen the first time," says David Egger, adding: "No problem, it wasn't clear at the beginning and will be deducted the next time. I deal with it transparently. I know that I earn well. But what bothers me is that no one in the ÖVP is ever asked why they wear Rolexes, drive Porsches, own dozens of houses or hold countless offices."
What's more, the SPÖ party statutes stipulate that the lower of two net salaries must be donated. Egger: "Once that has been clarified, I have no problem with it. It just has to be used sensibly." The neo-president calculates that there is not much left over from the remaining second salary without statutory deductions, party taxes and private representation expenses. "Maybe 2,000 euros a month."
Five percent more for local leaders
From July 1, Salzburg's mayors will generally receive a five percent increase. "A great success. Salzburg is now a role model for the federal government," explains Martin Huber, Managing Director of the Association of Municipalities.
Hansjörg Obinger from the "red" association of municipalities says: "The new regulation is good. But you can't do the normal gross-net calculation for us. Our salary is to be viewed in the same way as self-employed people, not employees."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.