At Salzburg AG

City secures a gas price cap

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 22:30

Municipality reaches agreement with Salzburg AG on security variant. The committee reached a unanimous decision.

This means that the City of Salzburg is not completely subject to the laws of the free market," explains Sebastian Lankes (SPÖ), Chairman of the Building Committee. The committee unanimously decided that the city, together with Salzburg AG, would use the so-called stop-loss model for the gas price over the next three years. The term is better known from stock market transactions. If shares fall below a certain level, they are automatically sold to prevent greater damage in the event of a further fall. In the case of the gas price, however, it goes in exactly the opposite direction. The price cannot rise above a certain level. "It's a very good option for the municipality because the price is capped," says Lankes.

Crises and conflicts caused fluctuation
The state capital had three options to choose from. After extensive consultations with an expert from Salzburg AG, the members of the committee ultimately decided clearly in favor of the stop-loss model. The chosen model should provide the city with the greatest possible security. The price of gas has experienced ups and downs in recent years due to crises.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Roittner
Felix Roittner
