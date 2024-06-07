City secures a gas price cap

This means that the City of Salzburg is not completely subject to the laws of the free market," explains Sebastian Lankes (SPÖ), Chairman of the Building Committee. The committee unanimously decided that the city, together with Salzburg AG, would use the so-called stop-loss model for the gas price over the next three years. The term is better known from stock market transactions. If shares fall below a certain level, they are automatically sold to prevent greater damage in the event of a further fall. In the case of the gas price, however, it goes in exactly the opposite direction. The price cannot rise above a certain level. "It's a very good option for the municipality because the price is capped," says Lankes.