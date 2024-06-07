Director gives the all-clear
Censorship alarm about Karl May in library
Excitement in Salzburg: a reading fan feared that the city library had deliberately banned Karl May's classics. But reservations or even accusations of racism are not the reason. The director can give the all-clear.
Can that be true? The dedicated fan has already immersed himself countless times in Karl May stories from the Salzburg City Library. And suddenly this is no longer possible. "The obvious question is whether this has anything to do with current accusations of racism," says the Salzburg native, who prefers to remain anonymous.
Karl May not generally banned
But a check in the library shows that Karl May has not been completely banned. There are currently still 153 books, digital editions or films of various classics such as "Winnetou" or "Treasure in Silver Lake" available to borrow. "We have removed one complete edition," confirms library manager Helmut Windinger, but gives the all-clear. "It's easy to hear today that someone might have reservations. But it has nothing to do with reservations." Space problems are the reason.
The library director acknowledges the diversity of opinions. Censorship is not an issue with the 180,000 items available in the Salzburg City Library. Even if works polarize again and again.
Discussions about other works too
The best example: the children's book "Hatschi Bratschis Luftballon" (Ginzkey). In the story from 1904, little Fritz is whisked off to "man-eaters" abroad. Due to these depictions, the work has been adapted several times.
Two current copies are available for children in the library, and there is also an edition with explanatory notes. "Generations have grown up with it, it is one of the Austrian children's book classics," says Windinger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
