Censorship alarm about Karl May in library

Karl May not generally banned

But a check in the library shows that Karl May has not been completely banned. There are currently still 153 books, digital editions or films of various classics such as "Winnetou" or "Treasure in Silver Lake" available to borrow. "We have removed one complete edition," confirms library manager Helmut Windinger, but gives the all-clear. "It's easy to hear today that someone might have reservations. But it has nothing to do with reservations." Space problems are the reason.