“On a good day, we can challenge any nation”

Belief in victory, bitter end

The red-white-red ice hockey cracks have played their way into the hearts of the fans with performances worth seeing. Especially the performances against Canada (7:6 defeat n.V.) and Finland (3:2 victory) will be remembered for a long time. Bader himself gives an insight into the transition phase between the two games. "I've already made it clear to the team that we can beat Finland," said the Swiss, who has been the national team coach since 2016.



This makes it all the more bitter that they failed to bring the necessary energy to the ice in the final group game. Austria suffered a 2:4 defeat against the latecomers and later relegated team from the World Championship - a game that Bader was still thinking about weeks later. In the end, however, the positives outweighed the negatives.