Austria's team
Now it’s clear: this is Austria’s EURO squad
Now it's clear: ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick has made his decision and announced his final squad for the European Championship: Thierno Ballo, Tobias Lawal and Stefan Lainer did not make it onto the EURO bandwagon! Just a few days before the kick-off, they were dropped from the red-white-red squad.
Today (by 11.59 pm) Rangnick has to announce to UEFA the 26 men with whom Austria will play the tournament. As Rangnick had recently called up 29 players for the training course, the dream of participating in the European Championship was shattered for three professionals: WAC attacker Thierno Ballo, LASK goalie Tobias Lawal and Gladbach defender Stefan Lainer are not taking part.
26-man squad includes 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers
A few hours earlier, it had also been announced that goalkeeper Alexander Schlager had not yet recovered from his knee injury and would have to miss the final round in Germany. The final 26-man squad comprises 23 outfield players - including the fit Gernot Trauner - and three goalkeepers.
Mönchengladbach right-back Lainer, who overcame cancer only a few months ago, was a permanent fixture in the starting line-up at the European Championships three years ago, but this time he missed the cut, as did goalkeeper Lawal. Niklas Hedl (Rapid), Heinz Lindner (Sion) and Patrick Pentz (Brøndby) were preferred to the LASK goalkeeper, who celebrated his 24th birthday today (Friday). The latter is considered the most promising contender for the one-man shirt.
WAC attacker Ballo 's nomination for the big squad was a surprise in itself. In the end, it was not enough for the European Championship ticket. The 22-year-old, who like Lawal had not yet played a senior international match, will travel directly to the ÖFB Under-21 team. Rangnick informed the trio on Friday after training and before their departure to Switzerland, where the EURO dress rehearsal will take place in St. Gallen on Saturday. "I'm not looking forward to it, and I don't think any of my team manager colleagues are looking forward to having such talks," the 65-year-old said at the final press conference on the subject.
"It was clear then that it made no sense!"
It had already been announced at this meeting that Alexander Schlager would not be part of the squad. This was confirmed on Thursday evening in a phone call between Rangnick and the Salzburg keeper, who was still the number 1 in the European Championship qualifiers.
"It was the case that his knee reacted yesterday or the day before during a running session. It was clear then that there was no point in hoping that he would be fit to play in the next two weeks. And if we progress, we certainly won't change the goalkeeper in the round of 16 or quarter-finals," said Rangnick.
The European Championship kicks off on June 14, with Austria facing France, Poland and the Netherlands in the group stage.
Here is an overview of our EURO squad:
Goal: Niklas Hedl (SK Rapid, 1 international), Heinz Lindner (Union Saint-Gilloise/BEL, 36), Patrick Pentz (Bröndby IF/DEN, 6)
Defense: Flavius Daniliuc (Red Bull Salzburg, 2/0 goals), Kevin Danso (RC Lens/FRA, 19/0), Philipp Lienhart (SC Freiburg/GER, 20/1), Phillipp Mwene (FSV Mainz 05/GER, 11/0), Stefan Posch (FC Bologna/ITA, 31/1), Leopold Querfeld (SK Rapid, 2/0), Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord Rotterdam/NED, 10/1), Maximilian Wöber (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER, 24/0)
Midfield: Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig/GER, 37/14), Florian Grillitsch (1899 Hoffenheim/GER, 42/1), Marco Grüll (SK Rapid, 5/0), Florian Kainz (1. FC Köln/GER, 27/1), Konrad Laimer (Bayern München/GER, 35/4), Alexander Prass (Sturm Graz, 5/0), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund/GER, 78/17), Romano Schmid (Werder Bremen/GER, 10/0), Matthias Seidl (SK Rapid, 3/0), Nicolas Seiwald (RB Leipzig/GER, 23/0), Patrick Wimmer (VfL Wolfsburg/GER, 11/1)
Attack: Marko Arnautovic (Inter Milan/ITA, 112/36), Maximilian Entrup (TSV Hartberg, 3/1), Michael Gregoritsch (SC Freiburg/GER, 54/15), Andreas Weimann (West Bromwich Albion/ENG, 24/2)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.