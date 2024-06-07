Now it’s clear: this is Austria’s EURO squad

WAC attacker Ballo 's nomination for the big squad was a surprise in itself. In the end, it was not enough for the European Championship ticket. The 22-year-old, who like Lawal had not yet played a senior international match, will travel directly to the ÖFB Under-21 team. Rangnick informed the trio on Friday after training and before their departure to Switzerland, where the EURO dress rehearsal will take place in St. Gallen on Saturday. "I'm not looking forward to it, and I don't think any of my team manager colleagues are looking forward to having such talks," the 65-year-old said at the final press conference on the subject.