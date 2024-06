Chancellor with an “eco-gift” for our national team

The Federal Chancellor had come up with something special for the national team's farewell ceremony on Thursday. In the heart of the capital, in Vienna's Augarten park, a tree is to be planted for each player and coach and given a nameplate. Specifically, these will be hornbeams. "These are trees that can grow up to 25 meters high and live for 150 years. A strong symbol of sustainability and growing together," says the Chancellery. A small forest is to be created.