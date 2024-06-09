No summer like back then: small talk gets more heated

It used to be said that if you don't know what to do with the other person, you talk about the weather. What for decades served as the ideal basis for innocuous small talk has long since developed into a global topic of contention that can no longer be talked about without getting into it. While people once liked to joke about the coming rain and the resulting disadvantages in everyday life, today it can quickly happen that the person you are talking to, from Lena Schilling to Donald Trump to the Illuminati, is looking for people to blame for the unstoppable climate change, throwing the usual relaxed nature of casual conversation into the next corner at the same time as their manners and level of conversation. If you're not careful, you'll find yourself in a regulars' table situation in no time and that's where the much-cited hackles tend to fly low.