ZF reinvents the steering wheel – with an airbag behind it!

With this bundle of new ideas, ZF Lifetec also wants to demonstrate the growth potential of passive safety in cars. The ZF subsidiary is currently becoming an independent company that is preparing for investors or the stock market. In 2015, ZF took over the passive safety business when it acquired TRW and is now considering a sale or an IPO. "No decision has been made yet. But we will be completely spun off by the middle of the year and could also work independently," says CEO Lutz. Only one thing is certain: there is still a lot of potential in automotive safety. (aum)