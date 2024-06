Already 17 cars confiscated from speeders in Lower Austria

Anyone driving too fast since March 1 can lose their car as well as their license. The 34th amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVo) makes this possible. Since then, cars can be confiscated on the spot if they exceed 60 km/h in urban areas and 70 km/h in open country. If the driver has previously been caught for similar offenses, such as participating in an illegal car race, the vehicle is auctioned off. Otherwise, the vehicle will be returned to him, but his driving license will not. Anyone speeding at 80 or 90 km/h is irrevocably deprived of their car.