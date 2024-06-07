Working above the clouds: “Seeing the sun every day”

"You see the world differently at an altitude of 10,000 meters"

"Moving a complex machine from A to B in collaboration with an outstanding team and being exposed to various environmental influences in the process is the exciting thing about being a pilot. When you're flying at an altitude of 10,000 meters, you have a different view of the world. Certain things that are more important on the ground become less important," says Henninger. "You have to constantly adapt to new situations and are challenged by them. A lot of things happen quite quickly here, but thanks to the routine and the rehearsed procedure in the team, everything can be handled very well," adds Schönegger.