“We have to say goodbye to full-time work”

Warning against ChatGPT

In addition to the economic and social impact, Kirchschläger emphasizes the ethical concerns associated with the use of AI. "Please think for yourself, use these systems as little as possible until we get a grip on this from a political perspective," he warns, urging the careful use of AI assistants such as ChatGPT and calling for more transparency and responsibility in the development and use of data-based systems. The creation of an international supervisory authority is essential to ensure that human rights standards are observed and the negative consequences of the digital transformation are minimized.