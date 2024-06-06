Ethicist on AI change
“We have to say goodbye to full-time work”
Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing our working world, but what does this mean for people? Ethicist Professor Dr. Peter G. Kirchschläger from the University of Lucerne warns of the far-reaching consequences of data-based technologies. In an interview with Jürgen Winterleitner on krone.tv, he explains why we need to move away from the concept of full employment and how we can meet the challenges of the future.
"Data-based systems are really about replacing people, for example in the area of paid professional tasks for people, not making work easier for people," explains Professor Peter G. Kirchschläger. While earlier technological developments were primarily aimed at making work processes more efficient, Kirchschläger sees modern AI as a threat to many jobs.
"Automated technologies are more likely to push people out of the job market," he emphasizes, making it clear that this development not only affects simple jobs, but also highly qualified professions such as surgeons and lawyers.
The effects of this transformation are far-reaching. Kirchschläger advocates rethinking the traditional goal of full employment: "We must honestly admit that we are moving away from the pursuit of full employment." He suggests decoupling income from work in order to ensure financial security and avoid social inequalities. "It's about decoupling work from income, so that everyone gets an income, but the income is higher than with an unconditional basic income," explains the ethicist.
Warning against ChatGPT
In addition to the economic and social impact, Kirchschläger emphasizes the ethical concerns associated with the use of AI. "Please think for yourself, use these systems as little as possible until we get a grip on this from a political perspective," he warns, urging the careful use of AI assistants such as ChatGPT and calling for more transparency and responsibility in the development and use of data-based systems. The creation of an international supervisory authority is essential to ensure that human rights standards are observed and the negative consequences of the digital transformation are minimized.
What do you think about the transformation of the labor market through artificial intelligence? Join the discussion and let us know your opinion in the comments.
