Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Surprising churches

Long night of the extraordinary

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 17:00

Denominations present themselves in a completely different way than usual on Friday, June 7, during the Long Night of Churches.

comment0 Kommentare

The sanctuary is on one side, the faithful sit on the other, and a road runs through the middle: the curious divided church in Gmünd is part of the Long Night of Churches, which offers a good 300 unusual program items at 88 locations in Carinthia on Friday, 7 June. The divided church is part of the four-church pilgrimage in Gmünd.

Long Night of the Church project coordinator Iris Binder with Bishop Josef Marketz and Superintendent Manfred Sauer. (Bild: Trainproduction)
Long Night of the Church project coordinator Iris Binder with Bishop Josef Marketz and Superintendent Manfred Sauer.
(Bild: Trainproduction)

Insights into Christian celebrations around the globe can be gained on the Stations Trail in Velden. Bishop Josef Marketz opens the garden at the palace in Klagenfurt, which was built for Maria Anna von Habsburg. Dresses, paintings and handicrafts by Maria Theresa and her husband can be seen in the Kunsthaus Marianna at the Elisabethinen. Cathedral provost Engelbert Guggenberger gives a guided tour of the cathedral chapter house in Pernhartgasse, the chapter room and the newly renovated chapel.

300 program points at 88 locations

On June 7, the Catholic, Protestant, Old Catholic and Romanian Orthodox churches offer 300 program points at 88 locations in Carinthia. Details: www.langenachtderkirchen.at/kaernten

The building site for the Romanian Orthodox Church in Flughafenstraße in Klagenfurt can be visited. Bible texts, music and pictures attract visitors to the Protestant St. John's Church in Klagenfurt.

A convertible bus takes you to the Viktring collegiate church. Indulge in hearty meals in the cathedral parish.

Glass and culinary art meet in Villach St. Josef. Poems from the Middle Ages to the present day attract visitors to Sachsenburg. The program also includes tips on family research, tasting mass wine, relaxing by the campfire and much more.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf