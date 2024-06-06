Long night of the extraordinary

Insights into Christian celebrations around the globe can be gained on the Stations Trail in Velden. Bishop Josef Marketz opens the garden at the palace in Klagenfurt, which was built for Maria Anna von Habsburg. Dresses, paintings and handicrafts by Maria Theresa and her husband can be seen in the Kunsthaus Marianna at the Elisabethinen. Cathedral provost Engelbert Guggenberger gives a guided tour of the cathedral chapter house in Pernhartgasse, the chapter room and the newly renovated chapel.