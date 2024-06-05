Kitzbühel boss
Huber elected to the FIS Board at the Iceland Congress
Ski Austria, formerly known as ÖSV, continues to be represented on the board of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation!
Michael Huber was elected to the highest FIS body at the FIS Congress in Reykjavik on Wednesday. The 59-year-old President of the Kitzbühel Ski Club received 115 out of 128 possible votes in the election for 18 Council seats, finishing fifth out of 23 candidates. From an ÖSV perspective, Huber succeeds Patrick Ortlieb.
"Two excellent venues have been chosen"
On Tuesday, Ortlieb was one of the candidates in the vote for the venues for the 2029 and 2031 Alpine World Championships, with Narvik in Norway and Val Gardena/Gröden being chosen. "Two excellent venues have been chosen," said Secretary General Christian Scherer, who attended the congress on behalf of the ÖSV with President Roswitha Stadlober. It was not possible to find out how Ortlieb voted.
"Basically, however, there were no significant changes"
The congress meeting in the Icelandic capital lasted around three and a half hours and Scherer described it as "thoroughly successful. There were some motions that were confirmed and some discussions. And that was actually it. It was all good." With regard to the tiresome topic of central marketing, there was feedback from federations following a presentation by FIS President Johan Eliasch, who has been elected until 2026, that there were different views on this topic. "In principle, however, there were no significant changes," said Scherer, summing up the congress.
Guinea-Bissau and Qatar were accepted as new FIS members and freeride (skiing, snowboarding) is now a fully-fledged FIS discipline, as the federation announced. The next congress will take place online on June 13, 2025, with the committee meeting a year later on June 10-11 in Belgrade.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
