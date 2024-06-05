Huber elected to the FIS Board at the Iceland Congress

"Basically, however, there were no significant changes"

The congress meeting in the Icelandic capital lasted around three and a half hours and Scherer described it as "thoroughly successful. There were some motions that were confirmed and some discussions. And that was actually it. It was all good." With regard to the tiresome topic of central marketing, there was feedback from federations following a presentation by FIS President Johan Eliasch, who has been elected until 2026, that there were different views on this topic. "In principle, however, there were no significant changes," said Scherer, summing up the congress.