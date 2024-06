Involuntary “summer break” at Hartl Haus is coming

Optimistic outlook for the future

With further measures, such as vacation reductions and reallocations, Suter hopes to achieve greater capacity utilization in the family-run company from Echsenbach, which employs around 300 people. Interest in home ownership is on the rise again and the company is cautiously optimistic about the future. According to Suter, the main reason for caution is that there are still many unanswered questions regarding the government's so-called housing package.