Trial marathon, but in Greenland: he’s done it!

A fixed date in the annual calendar: off to a competition abroad. Yesterday, Wednesday, he returned from the "Icefjord Midnight Marathon" in Greenland, a marathon trail over rocks, scree and swamps in icy winds. Summary: "There will be another trail in 2025 - Iceland is already booked." Incidentally, Appel's trip to Greenland was not the northernmost point on the globe where the "Speedy Gonzales of the Weinviertel" left his mark: "Before Corona, I was already running in the Arctic Circle."