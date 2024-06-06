Icy path as a goal
Trial marathon, but in Greenland: he’s done it!
He is the head of a village with 128 inhabitants, works as a construction foreman and is happy to help organize regional sporting events free of charge. What else "drives" the running enthusiast from the Weinviertel region is remarkable: 44 marathons, 350 half-marathons - recently finished in Greenland.
Thomas Appel is the head of Ungerndorf - and is quick to respond when one of the 128 inhabitants of his village in the northern district of Mistelbach has a problem. Apart from his day job as a construction foreman, the 44-year-old's hobby is worth mentioning: in his spare time, he has already run 44 marathons, not to mention 350 half marathons.
Dedicated and always on the go: everything runs smoothly for Appel
"I live for the Weinviertel and love it," emphasizes the sportsman, who also works as an organizational volunteer. But even the run to the highest elevations in the Weinviertel (maximum 428 meters) hardly challenges his physical condition.
He ran away from his camera team
This year, his 15th Vienna City Marathon was even worth a special broadcast by ORF. Only: Appel had long since crossed the finish line when the camera team was still wandering around the course. An anecdote that explains why he is also known as a "human running machine".
A fixed date in the annual calendar: off to a competition abroad. Yesterday, Wednesday, he returned from the "Icefjord Midnight Marathon" in Greenland, a marathon trail over rocks, scree and swamps in icy winds. Summary: "There will be another trail in 2025 - Iceland is already booked." Incidentally, Appel's trip to Greenland was not the northernmost point on the globe where the "Speedy Gonzales of the Weinviertel" left his mark: "Before Corona, I was already running in the Arctic Circle."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.