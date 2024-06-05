1.3 billion package
Council of Ministers: More money for Austria’s municipalities
Austria's municipalities will receive additional funding from the federal government over and above the financial equalization. A package put together by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday comprises a sum of more than 1.3 billion euros, of which 920 million are "fresh funds".
"We are literally giving cities and municipalities the air to breathe financially," said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) after the meeting. The measures come just in time for the start of the Congress of Cities and Towns in Wiener Neustadt.
Investment program for municipalities
The financial equalization scheme provides for higher transfers from the federal government to the provinces and municipalities. Including the funds to strengthen the established sector through social insurance, the agreement on financial equalization covers an average volume of 3.4 billion euros per year from 2024 to 2028. Even if the municipalities benefit from these additional federal funds, the financial scope remains limited, particularly for investments.
The federal government is now making an additional 500 million euros available for a new municipal investment program in the years 2025 to 2027, with the federal government's co-financing share being increased from 50% to 80% compared to the previous programs. In order to also support groups of people who have difficulties applying for federal funding that was previously only available in digital form, municipalities will be granted a special purpose grant of 120 million euros to promote the further expansion of the digital transition in municipalities.
Appreciation for mayors
For Nehammer, the government's third investment package for the municipalities shows appreciation for the work of the mayors. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) sees this as an important measure to counteract the ongoing economic downturn. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler and Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (both Greens) were particularly pleased about the earmarked funding for measures to combat the effects of climate change.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.