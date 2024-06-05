Council of Ministers: More money for Austria’s municipalities

The federal government is now making an additional 500 million euros available for a new municipal investment program in the years 2025 to 2027, with the federal government's co-financing share being increased from 50% to 80% compared to the previous programs. In order to also support groups of people who have difficulties applying for federal funding that was previously only available in digital form, municipalities will be granted a special purpose grant of 120 million euros to promote the further expansion of the digital transition in municipalities.