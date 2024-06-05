New tailwind for opponents of the “tunnel spider”

Although the decision to build the tunnel has long since been made and preparatory work has been underway for over a year, the debate surrounding the controversial project has recently started to move again. Work recently had to be halted, although the state immediately emphasized that this was only a "formality" as a few minor changes had to be made. In this context, the activists from Extinction Rebellion referred to rumors that an access road is to be narrowed so that the objection of a local resident is no longer valid: "The project operators and the state government are trying to push the tunnel through by any means necessary. Narrowing roads to achieve this is neither professional nor democratic - instead, it shows the lack of transparency and insight on the part of the government."