Protest in Feldkirch
New tailwind for opponents of the “tunnel spider”
On Wednesday night, activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) once again expressed their displeasure at the planned tunnel spider in Feldkirch: A huge banner was placed at the construction site in the Felsenaus district, and several protest messages were also spray-painted on the walls.
The message was unmistakable: "Abandon fossil folly" was written in large letters on the banner, which was hung up by the activists on Wednesday night. Stop signs with the words "Construction stop" were also sprayed on the walls. This was not an act of vandalism, as they deliberately used harmless spray chalk, which will wash away the next time it rains.
Although the decision to build the tunnel has long since been made and preparatory work has been underway for over a year, the debate surrounding the controversial project has recently started to move again. Work recently had to be halted, although the state immediately emphasized that this was only a "formality" as a few minor changes had to be made. In this context, the activists from Extinction Rebellion referred to rumors that an access road is to be narrowed so that the objection of a local resident is no longer valid: "The project operators and the state government are trying to push the tunnel through by any means necessary. Narrowing roads to achieve this is neither professional nor democratic - instead, it shows the lack of transparency and insight on the part of the government."
If the EIA procedure had to be completely reopened due to a court decision, this would be a major blow for all supporters of the tunnel spider. For the tunnel critics, however, this scenario is the last straw that they are now clutching at. "We are calling for a definitive halt to the construction work. The news regarding the planning errors and necessary adjustments to the EIA process are further aspects that make the project unacceptable," emphasizes Lukas Zimmermann from XR.
It is absolutely irresponsible to invest in fossil mega-projects that are proven to drive motorized private transport and thus emissions from the transport sector.
Martina Eisendle, XR-Aktivistin
In addition, the recent extreme weather events have shown that such a project is completely out of date: "We are no longer racing towards the climate crisis, we are already in the middle of it! After a year that broke all temperature records, the past few days have seen floods and heavy rainfall. It is absolutely irresponsible to invest in fossil fuel mega-projects now, which are proven to drive motorized private transport and thus emissions from the transport sector," said activist Martina Eisendle, calling on the state government to pull the emergency brake at the last minute.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.