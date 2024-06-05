For Father's Day
Viennese men like it high on Sunday
Sunday is Father's Day. Dads are worth almost 60 euros to their loved ones. We know what's at the top of the wish list.
The good news first: fathers are worth more to their loved ones again this year. "After the recent tendency to save on gifts, the shopping mood is returning: Austrians want to dig deeper into their wallets again for Father's Day," says Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Austrian Retail Association. On average, 61 euros are spent on gifts. Vienna is fairly average at just under 60 euros. In Upper Austria and Salzburg, however, fathers can look forward to gifts worth 75 euros. In total, spending has risen from 150 million to around 180 million euros.
51 percent
of men and 54 percent of women want to give a gift for Father's Day. This is the result of a large WK survey. Many also give gifts to their partner.
Which brings us to the bad news: on average, mothers are worth a little more to their loved ones. However, the differences between men and women when it comes to small gifts are limited.
What do fathers want?
According to the trade association, flowers are at the top of the hit list. The Chamber of Commerce comes to the conclusion that fathers most often receive sweets on Sunday. Both were also a big hit on Mother's Day. But there is one difference to the women's holiday. Both the trade association and the Chamber of Commerce know this: Viennese men are happy to receive beer and spirits - also in the form of vouchers. Excursions are also always well received. And we also have a few ideas.
Here you can celebrate fathers
The "Wir sind Wien Festival" stops off in the 9th district on Sunday. Olive Grove will be playing in Arne Karlsson Park at 7.30 pm. Admission is free. Therme Wien offers a relaxing break with a discounted Father's Day ticket for 38 euros including a 10-euro voucher for the spa's culinary delights. If you want to take dad out for a meal, Jack the Ripperl (7th, Kaiserstrasse 121) is the place to go. Here you can get ribs in any form: classic or with special seasonings as well as in burgers, quesadillas or spring rolls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.