Viennese men like it high on Sunday

What do fathers want?

According to the trade association, flowers are at the top of the hit list. The Chamber of Commerce comes to the conclusion that fathers most often receive sweets on Sunday. Both were also a big hit on Mother's Day. But there is one difference to the women's holiday. Both the trade association and the Chamber of Commerce know this: Viennese men are happy to receive beer and spirits - also in the form of vouchers. Excursions are also always well received. And we also have a few ideas.