Alarm shortly before EURO! Italy heavily criticized

Not a dream team

The "Corriere dello Sport" is also concerned: "Azzurri, you still have a lot of work to do! Italy deserve trust and support, but the team is still a long way from being a dream team." Spalletti's squad will be looking to recharge their batteries on Sunday in their final European Championship rehearsal against Bosnia-Herzegovina, and the team boss is optimistic: "We still have to work hard, but I know the quality of the team and I'm confident"