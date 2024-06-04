Infinity Music Tour joins the music market

Jumping in at the deep end

For example, Infinity Music Tour is bringing Kings Of Leon to Lido Sounds in Linz. But they also offer support at other festivals such as Nova Rock, Woodstock der Blasmusik, Springfestival Graz and Donauinselfest or events such as Klassik am Dom in Linz. But they also perform as hosts themselves, added Scherb. "In this role, in which we organize our own live concerts with ticket sales, we assume the entrepreneurial risk of an event." A few surprises will be announced in this regard in the coming weeks and months. "For us as newcomers, this is a leap in the dark."