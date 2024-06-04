Vorteilswelt
Industry newcomer

Infinity Music Tour joins the music market

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 17:58

A new strong player wants to make its mark on the Austrian music market in various areas. Infinity Music Tour sees itself as both an organizer and a cooperation partner that is looking to the future with interesting approaches.

comment0 Kommentare

Infinity Music Tour, a new player on the Austrian event market, presented itself in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon. "We want to make emotions tangible, strengthen the music industry and change it sustainably," said CEO Walter Scherb, entrepreneur and part of the Spitz owner family. "What sets us apart? That we are career changers." One of the three roles of the newly founded company is support at major events. "We are cooperation partners, not competitors."

Jumping in at the deep end
For example, Infinity Music Tour is bringing Kings Of Leon to Lido Sounds in Linz. But they also offer support at other festivals such as Nova Rock, Woodstock der Blasmusik, Springfestival Graz and Donauinselfest or events such as Klassik am Dom in Linz. But they also perform as hosts themselves, added Scherb. "In this role, in which we organize our own live concerts with ticket sales, we assume the entrepreneurial risk of an event." A few surprises will be announced in this regard in the coming weeks and months. "For us as newcomers, this is a leap in the dark."

And last but not least, Scherb presented the Sound Truck: This will be touring Austria from June to December, and the "eye-catching" truck can be converted into a high-quality stage within a few hours - "with top sound and lighting equipment".

A chance for young talent
"We have noticed that many event organizers come from a passion for music. At the same time, management experience and skills are important," emphasized Scherb. "We bring these to the table." In future, the aim is to "offer a stage not only to national and international stars, but also to up-and-coming artists". The main cooperation partner of Infinity Music Tour is Gasteiner. You can find more information about the projects and plans at www.infinitymusictour.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

