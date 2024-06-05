The “Golden Note” fulfills dreams in Gmunden

The eleven-year-old musician from Zwettl an der Rodl has particularly nimble fingers: she plays the piano, violin and cello. "And oboe, for five years now," she says. "Of course I practise every day, but it also depends on how stressful it is at school." Her hard work has now paid off. The young talent impressed the jury of the ORF talent contest "Die Goldene Note" and won this year in the wind instrument category.