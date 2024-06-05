Vorteilswelt
Concert with finalists

The “Golden Note” fulfills dreams in Gmunden

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 17:00

The "Golden Note 2024" has been awarded - and is coming back: on June 15, young talents from the final will put on a gala show in Gmunden. Among them is eleven-year-old Mira Hanner, who beguiled the jury with her oboe. Leona König presents the family concert.

"I don't have such big dreams and goals yet. But my last big dream was to win the 'Goldene Note' - and it came true!" says Mira Hanner (11) in the "Krone" talk.

The eleven-year-old musician from Zwettl an der Rodl has particularly nimble fingers: she plays the piano, violin and cello. "And oboe, for five years now," she says. "Of course I practise every day, but it also depends on how stressful it is at school." Her hard work has now paid off. The young talent impressed the jury of the ORF talent contest "Die Goldene Note" and won this year in the wind instrument category.

Hyung-ki Joo accompanied Mira Hanner during her performance, which earned her the "Golden Note". (Bild: ORF/Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Hyung-ki Joo accompanied Mira Hanner during her performance, which earned her the "Golden Note".
The greatest talents in one concert
On Saturday, June 15, the nine finalists from all over Austria will meet again at the Salzkammergut Festwochen Gmunden.

Leona König, initiator of the "Golden Note" award (Bild: Roman Zach-Kiesling)
Leona König, initiator of the "Golden Note" award
Leona König, inventor of the music format and presenter, emphasizes that performance opportunities for the talented young people are part of the prizes. Further concerts are planned at venues including Carnegie Hall in New York and the opera house in Valencia.

"I simply love doing this"
That sounds stressful, but Mira Hanner says convincingly: "The most important thing for me is to have fun and enjoy life and to be happy with what I do."

"Golden Note 2024 - The Concert" at the Gmunden Municipal Theater starts at 11 a.m. and is suitable for families.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
