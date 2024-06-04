Trieste for dreaming

GENERAL INFORMATION:

www.italia.it; Friuli Venezia Giulia Tourist Board

Veneto: www.turismofvg.it

GETTING THERE: from Vienna via Graz directly with Flixbus, with ÖBB direct or via Udine.

HOTEL TIPS: The Urban Design Hotel is located directly behind Piazza Unità, is modern and offers a great breakfast, from around 200 euros/night. The first address directly on Piazza Unità d'Italia is the historic and magnificent Savoia Excelsior Palace, from approx. 320 euros/night in a double room.