Visitors collapsed
Horror on the way home: disaster looms after the concert
Even days after the "Racino Rocks" festival in Ebreichsdorf (Lower Austria), the "Krone" continues to receive heavy complaints about the organization. Some readers are particularly upset about the way home. According to recent reports, they even came very close to a catastrophe.
Roland G. was one of 60,000 visitors who had traveled to the big Metallica concert. He described dramatic scenes to krone.at: Visitors had been channeled through a wooded area on the way to the parking lot, tightly fenced in and with no way to escape! The path was "only a few meters wide for long stretches", narrowed "more and more" and finally led through a narrow underpass ...
In the history of major events, there is ample evidence of how dangerous such paths can be.
Roland G., Brandschutzbeauftragter
G. himself is a fire safety officer for a company in Judenburg: "In a panic, deaths and serious injuries seem unavoidable. The walk in the dense crowd took an hour and ten minutes. In the history of major events, there is ample evidence of how dangerous such routes can be," he says. Above all, so-called pressure relief (emergency exits or gaps) were missing: "If there really is a push from behind, then you write about deaths and not just about deficiencies."
The organizer knows that he has to do many things better and differently, especially when it comes to the organization of the departure.
Wolfgang Kocevar, Bürgermeister von Ebreichsdorf
The Styrian not only turned to the "Krone". He also wrote to the district governor of Baden, the state police director and the mayor of Ebreichsdorf. Nevertheless, Mayor Wolfgang Kocevar replied and assured that there would be numerous meetings with the organizers and emergency organizations in order to "learn from Saturday's experiences".
Visitors "lifted" to rescue workers
Dramatic scenes have also been reported to the "NÖ-Krone" newspaper: Waiting areas by the buses had been literally stormed after the long wait, barriers had been ignored. Some people also panicked or collapsed and were then lifted over their heads by other visitors to the rescue services.
People wanted to get onto the highway
The security system apparently failed completely - as Roland G. also confirmed. Police or stewards could only be seen every few hundred meters. In the end, according to other visitors, many dark-clad metal fans even ended up on the unlit highway. Some even wanted to walk onto the highway (!), which had to be completely closed for a short time.
The three-day hip-hop festival "Rolling Loud" is due to take place at the same site at the beginning of July. Once again with around 60,000 people a day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.