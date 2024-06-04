Horror on the way home: disaster looms after the concert

G. himself is a fire safety officer for a company in Judenburg: "In a panic, deaths and serious injuries seem unavoidable. The walk in the dense crowd took an hour and ten minutes. In the history of major events, there is ample evidence of how dangerous such routes can be," he says. Above all, so-called pressure relief (emergency exits or gaps) were missing: "If there really is a push from behind, then you write about deaths and not just about deficiencies."