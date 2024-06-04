Rock avalanche blocks B 3: blasting necessary?

The work is to be tackled quickly. Last but not least, it is also a matter of safety for the businesses in the region. "This road is an important traffic artery," says Mikl-Leitner. Solutions for cycle tourism in particular are now to be developed quickly, especially as the south bank is frequented by around 12,000 cycle tourists per month in the high season: "Creative solutions are needed here. And we have already set up a working group to find them."