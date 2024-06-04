Payment card system for refugees from 2025

Liberals plead for strictness

Christian Pewny, the FPÖ state councillor responsible for basic services in Salzburg, welcomed the introduction of a standardized version of a payment card throughout Austria. As far as cash withdrawals are concerned, "the lower the better", he emphasized. He would prefer not to allow any withdrawals - however, it would have to be checked to what extent this is legally possible, said the Freedom Party member. In any case, it was important that the card could not be used to transfer money abroad and that payments were restricted regionally - for example to the respective federal state. Lower Austria's FPÖ state party leader and deputy governor Udo Landbauer has also spoken out in favor of abolishing cash benefits for asylum seekers: "Our clear goal is and remains the zero quota. This applies to cash benefits as well as asylum applications."