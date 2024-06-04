Teenager in court
Domestic cat “Karli” beaten to death with a broom
Four young friends have to answer for cruelty to animals at the Linz provincial court on Wednesday. A 17-year-old at the time of the crime is said to have suddenly stood up during a social gathering and brutally beaten the house cat "Karli" to death with a broom.
"What must go on in a person's mind to steal an innocent cat from its home and then maltreat and murder it?" This is what the owners of "Karli" asked themselves after the cat was found dead in a wooded area in Pabneukirchen. At the time, however, they did not yet know that the perpetrator had come from their own four walls.
There should also be a video
The public prosecutor's office is accusing the son of the house of the terrible crime. The now 18-year-old was sitting together with three friends (18 and 19 years old) in a social gathering on 30 January this year - alcohol is said to have been involved - when he suddenly stood up and allegedly beat the house cat to death with a broomstick. The three guests have also been charged because they did nothing to stop it. There is also said to be a video of the dead animal.
Partially confessed
It is curious that the main perpetrator will be charged with the lightest sentence at the trial for cruelty to animals in Linz on Wednesday. Because he was still a minor when the crime was committed, he faces up to one year in prison if convicted. His friends face twice as much. Some of the defendants have confessed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
