Domestic cat “Karli” beaten to death with a broom

There should also be a video

The public prosecutor's office is accusing the son of the house of the terrible crime. The now 18-year-old was sitting together with three friends (18 and 19 years old) in a social gathering on 30 January this year - alcohol is said to have been involved - when he suddenly stood up and allegedly beat the house cat to death with a broomstick. The three guests have also been charged because they did nothing to stop it. There is also said to be a video of the dead animal.