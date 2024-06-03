Police arrived
Passengers thrown off the Nightjet late at night
An overcrowded ÖBB train was evacuated at Vienna-Meidling station - with the help of the police. Some passengers were stranded ...
Eva M had an adventurous and long journey home at the end of May. First her flight to Vienna was delayed by several hours, and luckily in this case a Railjet from the airport to the main station was also a few minutes late.
"I caught the train at the last minute and got on the Nightjet 446 to Bregenz at the main station to get to St. Valentin," explains M. She didn't have a seat reservation, but she did have a valid ticket in the form of her climate ticket. The train set off, next stop Vienna Meidling.
Passengers without a reservation have to get off
"Without any prior announcement, the conductor, accompanied by several police officers, stormed the carriages and asked all passengers without a reservation to leave the train," says M. "I tried to make it clear to the conductor that I didn't have a reservation, but that I was sitting in a free seat. He still told me that I had to get off the train immediately, otherwise I would be removed by the police."
Stranded shortly before midnight
Together with what she estimated to be around 25 other passengers, she was suddenly stranded on the platform shortly before midnight. M.: "All I could do was call an Uber to take me to St. Pölten. My husband finally picked me up there." Nevertheless, she is shocked by the incident. So what had happened?
Escape routes blocked
According to ÖBB, the train was clearly overcrowded and the escape routes were blocked. For this reason, several announcements were made at the main station and in Meidling asking passengers without a reservation to get off the train and change to the buses waiting for them. However, when they refused, the police were called. In the end, some passengers were persuaded to leave the train.
Always play it safe
"Train evacuations by the police are very rare," the spokesperson continued. For long-distance journeys, he advises passengers to always reserve a seat. And: "Passengers who have to leave the train can use the next connection." Or even replacement buses. But only if you know that they are available.
