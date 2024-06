Automatically saved design

Fur color as camouflage

The special fur color serves as camouflage for the young animal - lowland tapirs are forest dwellers - because the babies do not follow their mother everywhere in the first few days. At two to three weeks of age, Merima will start to eat solid food, but will also drink mother's milk until it is around ten months old. "Merima" is a Brazilian name meaning "sunshine" and was chosen by the care staff after the original home of the lowland tapirs, South America.