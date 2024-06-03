Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"L'amour toujours"

kronehit defies Cancel Culture & plays D’Agostino

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 09:21

Cancel Culture canceled! Kronehit plays the love song "L'amour toujours" despite the abuse by racist songs. The broadcaster says it is unacceptable that an artist who can do nothing about it has to pay for it.

comment0 Kommentare

Videos showing drunken revellers chanting racist slogans to the beat of the song caused a media outcry and public outrage around Gigi D'Agostino's song "L'amour toujours". As a result, radio stations considered removing the song from the program completely.

Georg Spatt, program director of kronehit, now explained to the "Kronen Zeitung": "It is unacceptable that an artist who can do nothing about it has to pay for it."

kronehit program director Georg Spatt. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Gilbert Novy / KURIER)
kronehit program director Georg Spatt.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Gilbert Novy / KURIER)

Civil courage instead of racism
The station will continue to play the song, which, as D'Agostino emphasized in the "Krone" interview, is about "universal love and people who are in each other's arms and feel united".

Understandably, however, the song will still not be played at live events for fear of unpleasant incidents.

Lower Austria's governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) spoke out against a ban on the song at the weekend. She emphasized that the song was "completely harmless" and that "any song can be misused by particularly stupid people". She called for civil courage against racism instead of banning songs.

D'Agostino shocked by bans
Italian DJ Gigi D'Agostino also expressed his shock at the decision by radio stations and UEFA to ban his song in an interview with the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper at the weekend.

He described the bans as "medieval" and "racist" and emphasized that his song is "about universal love".

Gigi D'Agostinos is shocked that his old song "L'amour toujours" has been misused for racist chants and is now virtually banned in many places. (Bild: Semtainment/OTS)
Gigi D'Agostinos is shocked that his old song "L'amour toujours" has been misused for racist chants and is now virtually banned in many places.
(Bild: Semtainment/OTS)

IG Autorinnen Autoren against self-censorship
The interest group of female authors (IG Autorinnen Autoren) also spoke out against self-censorship. Instead, it called for action to be taken against racism and inhumane content at every opportunity.

Conclusion: There are different opinions on how to deal with "L'amour toujours" after the racist chants. While some are in favor of a ban, others are against self-censorship. It is important that active action is taken against racism and inhumane content.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Budin
Christoph Budin
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf