Shortage of skilled workers
Chimney sweep is now a ship’s captain on Lake Zell
The difficult search for personnel was the main reason for him to give up his chimney sweeping business in Pinzgau: Now Florian Buzanich, who has also spent a lot of time on the water as a rescuer, is at the helm on Lake Zell.
He welcomes the guests boarding at the promenade. There is room for 90 people. The MS Großglockner then sets course for the "open lake" in the direction of Thumersbach as a kind of shuttle service.
Florian Buzanich is also a water rescuer on Lake Zell, a diver, sailor and, since the beginning of May, one of five captains on the boat. At the age of 46, he turned his "life's helm" around 360 degrees once again.
Shortage of skilled workers was the reason for leaving the business
He spent 16 years working on roofs as a chimney sweep and has now given up his trade. The main reason: the increasing shortage of skilled workers. "One employee retired. Then I was left with a second member of the team," he says about the difficult search for staff, which is challenging more and more companies. The fast pace of life and increasing stress also took their toll on his health. He finally put away the black outfit.
"For me, water is simply calming," says Buzanich about his favorite workplace. Even if there are also dangers lurking. As a water rescuer, he knows this only too well. Unforgettable: A pedalo rescue. "The woman fell into the water and was blown far away from her husband by the wind." His team came to the couple's aid.
As a captain, you always have to be fully focused. "With the swimmers, it's very important to pay attention," he says about the challenges on the lake. Maneuvers in busy summer conditions, when it can be teeming with swimmers, pedalos and motorboaters, are still ahead of him. "Experience is everything," laughs the new captain, who, after obtaining his skipper's license for boats up to 20 metres in length, is collecting more practical hours and planning an "upgrade" for even larger "steamers".
