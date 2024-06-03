Chimney sweep is now a ship’s captain on Lake Zell

Shortage of skilled workers was the reason for leaving the business

He spent 16 years working on roofs as a chimney sweep and has now given up his trade. The main reason: the increasing shortage of skilled workers. "One employee retired. Then I was left with a second member of the team," he says about the difficult search for staff, which is challenging more and more companies. The fast pace of life and increasing stress also took their toll on his health. He finally put away the black outfit.