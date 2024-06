Nurse charged after death in sleep lab

The "Krone" reported on the mysterious death at the end of June 2023: On June 22, 2023, a man (50) came to the sleep laboratory of the pulmonary medicine department of the Salzburg Regional Hospitals (SALK for short) for a diagnostic clarification. The 50-year-old, who had several pre-existing conditions, died unexpectedly on the night of June 23 - despite being monitored by sensors and cameras. It was and still is unclear why the man died.