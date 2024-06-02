Search operation for hiker – man (63) recovered dead

Cell phone tracking and search flights

On Thursday morning, the police searched for the 64-year-old using cell phone tracking and search flights. The Bad Gastein mountain rescuers and four mountain rescue dog handler teams were also alerted: "The cell phone tracking located the missing man in Sportgastein." Traces of the missing man were discovered relatively quickly on old snow fields. A mountain rescue dog handler found a rucksack and other items belonging to the man by a torrential stream below a snowfield in Sportgastein. "We then discovered an open snow hole and tracks about 200 meters further up on a snow field at an altitude of around 1800 meters," says Kremser.