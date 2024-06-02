Expert warns:
Flood waters are now spilling over into Austria
Residents in southern Germany were brought to safety by boat and helicopter. The consequences will also be felt here. Meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann knows what Austria will be facing in the coming days.
The good news first: "Germany has already seen the peak of the rainfall. There will be localized rain today, but not across the board and not to the same extent as in the days before," explains meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann from the private weather service UBIMET. In the district of Lindau, 150 mm fell in 48 hours.
The Lake Constance region is a particular focus. Due to the acute risk of flooding, more than 1,300 people have been brought to safety - in some cases by boat and helicopter.
Heavy flooding feared
Several districts declared a state of emergency. There are also concerns that the rising water levels could trigger flooding. In some cases, floods are expected that statistically only occur every 50 to 100 years. The Danube is particularly affected. Is there also a threat in Austria?
"A small to medium flood is expected on the Danube in Austria at the beginning of the week. However, as the level of the Inn has only risen slightly, there won't be any serious flooding in this country," he says, giving the all-clear.
