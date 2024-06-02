Ancelotti offers Kroos resignation from retirement

Ancelotti: "Kroos? If he changes his mind ..."

"It's a sad affair," Carvajal admitted openly. "But I also think that the 15th title closes a perfect circle. A circle in which Toni has played a key role for us." Ancelotti said: "He couldn't have stopped any better. He is performing at the highest level." Kroos is "a legend at this club". That's why the doors are always open for the midfielder if he changes his mind. "We are waiting for him. If he changes his mind, he is always welcome," said the Italian, who was the first coach to win five Champions League titles.