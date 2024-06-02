"We are waiting for him"
Ancelotti offers Kroos resignation from retirement
For the sixth time in the last eleven years, the Champions League winners are Real Madrid. The Madrilenians thus embody what is known in sport as a dynasty in the best sense of the word. After the match, coach Carlo Ancelotti even offered "club legend" Toni Kroos his resignation.
What made Saturday's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the final so special was that it was the perfect co-production of two generations. However, there was also a sense of melancholy mixed in with the joy of the "Decimoquinta", the 15th title for the "royals" in the European premier class.
The fact that coach Carlo Ancelotti has once again found the perfect mix is evident from the goalscoring figures alone: Dani Carvajal (32) made it 1-0 when Toni Kroos (35) served in a corner kick - in his last game for Real Madrid. The German "Querpass-Toni" has played for the Spanish record champions since 2014 and has won five Champions League titles in that time.
"Not to be put into words"
Like Luka Modric (38) and Nacho (34), Carvajal was already in the team in 2013/14. Like Real veteran Paco Gento, this trio has now won six European Cup titles with the club in the 1950s and 60s. "It's unbelievable and can't be put into words," said captain Nacho.
"Man, this tastes particularly good. To score a goal in a Champions League final is incredible," said Carvajal, who called Gento "a legend of this club". He feels "lucky, absolutely lucky", explained the right-back. "I think it's a wonderful day on a personal level." He also suggested tactical changes to the coach during the break "because it was easy for (Julian) Brandt and (Marcel) Sabitzer to find gaps in our midfield", he said. "In the second half we corrected that and I think we suffered a lot less."
Vinicius Junior (23), who along with Jude Bellingham (20) and Rodrygo (23) embodies the new generation among other talents, scored the 2-0 in the 83rd minute. "Vini" is now the first Brazilian to have scored in two Champions League finals. In future, this (still) young guard will have to ensure that Real add new chapters to their Champions League success story. Kroos has already taken his leave, Nacho and Modric will follow sooner or later.
Ancelotti: "Kroos? If he changes his mind ..."
"It's a sad affair," Carvajal admitted openly. "But I also think that the 15th title closes a perfect circle. A circle in which Toni has played a key role for us." Ancelotti said: "He couldn't have stopped any better. He is performing at the highest level." Kroos is "a legend at this club". That's why the doors are always open for the midfielder if he changes his mind. "We are waiting for him. If he changes his mind, he is always welcome," said the Italian, who was the first coach to win five Champions League titles.
However, it is more likely that Ancelotti and his team will have to replace Kroos. But that doesn't cause the "Mister" so many headaches. "We have to adapt to the players we have and try to maximize their qualities, as we have always done," he said at the press conference late in the evening in London, referring to injuries to key players.
David Alaba was also affected with his cruciate ligament rupture. Ancelotti: "We've had a lot of problems this season, we've lost good players. We solved that with collective sacrifices." Kroos is a very important player to lose. "But we will replace him, in a different way."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.