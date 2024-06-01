Speedster stopped, Real not! Frustration for Sabitzer

The final whistle blew at Wembley Stadium, Marcel Sabitzer sank to the ground in frustration and national team colleague David Alaba was one of the first to console him. "Sabi" had put up a great fight against the "royals" with Dortmund, and for a long time they had been the better team - but in the end Real Madrid won 2:0, the 15th title in the premier class for the Madrilenians, the fourth for Alaba.