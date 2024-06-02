Political spat
Vienna city councillor tells Drexler “bubble dreams”
Governor fires back sharply after criticism of stadium plans: "Typical Viennese arrogance!". Controversial personnel decision at the Styrian ÖGK could end up before the Equal Opportunities Commission.
"Bubble dreams" - the black Styrian governor Christopher Drexler will not be accused of this by a red Viennese city politician. What happened? Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councillor for Sport, was asked on ZiB 1 on Friday what he thought of Drexler's wish to bring the new Austrian national stadium to Styria. He dismissed it: "At the moment, everyone is dreaming that the national stadium will be on their doorstep in their province." And followed up with an understatement: "At the moment, we are still in the dimension of boyhood dreams."
Unsurprisingly, Drexler does not want to accept "boyhood dreams". He comments sharply: "Typical Viennese arrogance." With a wink, he adds - also in reference to the eternal debate surrounding the outdated Happel Stadium: "When I look at the pace in Vienna, it needs a bit more youthful dynamism anyway."
Incidentally, the more youthful Drexler (53) and the slightly older Hacker (60) otherwise get on quite well. But they also like to flirt with each other - as was the case this year at the Styrian Ball in Vienna, where the provincial governor couldn't resist making a reference to the physique of the burly sports councillor. The Viennese had not appeared there in traditional costume, but in a tuxedo. Drexler: They will even find a traditional costume for him at the Heimatwerk in Graz . . .
Battle for the top of the Styrian ÖGK
Rougher tones can currently be heard from within the Styrian ÖGK. A bitter power struggle has broken out over the management of the regional office. Although the long-serving Director General will not be taking her well-deserved retirement until the end of the year, the search for a suitable successor has long since been placed in the hands of a personnel management company.
Ten applicants put themselves forward for the influential and well-paid position with an annual salary of around 250,000 euros, and four candidates, all from the company, made it to the shortlist. One candidate was deemed unsuitable after the hearing and another had to withdraw at short notice. In the end, two equally qualified candidates remained: a (non-political) woman and a man, a member of the ÖAAB and therefore also of the ÖVP.
The fact that the male candidate is now to be chosen "primarily due to pressure from the Wirtschaftsbund" infuriates the Chairman of the Styrian Regional Health Insurance Fund, Josef Harb: "Apart from the fact that the optics are more than skewed, as a letter that would have prevented the decision was delivered exactly one day too late, it is well known that there is a requirement to promote women. If the qualifications are equal, a woman must be chosen," rages the 61-year-old. The woman concerned has announced that she will take legal action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.