Political spat

Vienna city councillor tells Drexler “bubble dreams”

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 06:00

Governor fires back sharply after criticism of stadium plans: "Typical Viennese arrogance!". Controversial personnel decision at the Styrian ÖGK could end up before the Equal Opportunities Commission.

"Bubble dreams" - the black Styrian governor Christopher Drexler will not be accused of this by a red Viennese city politician. What happened? Peter Hacker, Vienna City Councillor for Sport, was asked on ZiB 1 on Friday what he thought of Drexler's wish to bring the new Austrian national stadium to Styria. He dismissed it: "At the moment, everyone is dreaming that the national stadium will be on their doorstep in their province." And followed up with an understatement: "At the moment, we are still in the dimension of boyhood dreams."

Unsurprisingly, Drexler does not want to accept "boyhood dreams". He comments sharply: "Typical Viennese arrogance." With a wink, he adds - also in reference to the eternal debate surrounding the outdated Happel Stadium: "When I look at the pace in Vienna, it needs a bit more youthful dynamism anyway."

Governor Christopher Drexler and City Councillor Peter Hacker (pictured here at the Styrian Ball 2024 with their wives) actually get on quite well. But the Styrian doesn't want to be accused of "boyish dreams" - as is now the case with the national stadium issue - by the Viennese.
Governor Christopher Drexler and City Councillor Peter Hacker (pictured here at the Styrian Ball 2024 with their wives) actually get on quite well. But the Styrian doesn't want to be accused of "boyish dreams" - as is now the case with the national stadium issue - by the Viennese.
(Bild: Verein der Steirer in Wien / Ludwig Schedl)

Incidentally, the more youthful Drexler (53) and the slightly older Hacker (60) otherwise get on quite well. But they also like to flirt with each other - as was the case this year at the Styrian Ball in Vienna, where the provincial governor couldn't resist making a reference to the physique of the burly sports councillor. The Viennese had not appeared there in traditional costume, but in a tuxedo. Drexler: They will even find a traditional costume for him at the Heimatwerk in Graz . . .

Battle for the top of the Styrian ÖGK
Rougher tones can currently be heard from within the Styrian ÖGK. A bitter power struggle has broken out over the management of the regional office. Although the long-serving Director General will not be taking her well-deserved retirement until the end of the year, the search for a suitable successor has long since been placed in the hands of a personnel management company.

Styrian ÖGK Chairman Josef Harb describes it as a "coloring-in campaign in a class of its own".
Styrian ÖGK Chairman Josef Harb describes it as a "coloring-in campaign in a class of its own".
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

Ten applicants put themselves forward for the influential and well-paid position with an annual salary of around 250,000 euros, and four candidates, all from the company, made it to the shortlist. One candidate was deemed unsuitable after the hearing and another had to withdraw at short notice. In the end, two equally qualified candidates remained: a (non-political) woman and a man, a member of the ÖAAB and therefore also of the ÖVP.

The fact that the male candidate is now to be chosen "primarily due to pressure from the Wirtschaftsbund" infuriates the Chairman of the Styrian Regional Health Insurance Fund, Josef Harb: "Apart from the fact that the optics are more than skewed, as a letter that would have prevented the decision was delivered exactly one day too late, it is well known that there is a requirement to promote women. If the qualifications are equal, a woman must be chosen," rages the 61-year-old. The woman concerned has announced that she will take legal action.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
Barbara Winkler
Barbara Winkler
