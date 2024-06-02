Vienna city councillor tells Drexler “bubble dreams”

The fact that the male candidate is now to be chosen "primarily due to pressure from the Wirtschaftsbund" infuriates the Chairman of the Styrian Regional Health Insurance Fund, Josef Harb: "Apart from the fact that the optics are more than skewed, as a letter that would have prevented the decision was delivered exactly one day too late, it is well known that there is a requirement to promote women. If the qualifications are equal, a woman must be chosen," rages the 61-year-old. The woman concerned has announced that she will take legal action.