"Beautiful gift"
Heidi Klum posts intimate photos for her 51st birthday
Heidi Klum shared photos of very intimate scenes of her life for her 51st birthday on Saturday.
In an interview with "Hello!" magazine a few days ago, Klum said that she accepts her age with open arms and that it is lucky to be getting older.
Baby Heidi is breastfed
On her birthday, however, she was a little wistful and posted an intimate photo showing her mother breastfeeding her little daughter 51 years ago. While baby Heidi feeds at the breast, she gazes lovingly up at her mother.
"Happy and blessed"
But Heidi Klum also shows the present in a post. In a black and white photo, she can be seen together with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who is her greatest gift.
"Woke up with this beautiful gift," she wrote with the picture, adding: "I feel happy and blessed." Klum and Kaulitz have been married since 2019.
Steep career path
Heidi Klum was born on June 1, 1973 in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, and is one of the most famous model personalities.
Her talent and passion for modeling became apparent at an early age. In 1992, at the age of 18, she won the casting show "Model 92", which laid the foundation for her impressive career. This victory earned her a contract with the renowned modeling agency Metropolitan Models in New York, and she soon graced covers such as the bikini edition of Sports Illustrated magazine.
Angel and businesswoman
Her career reached new heights when she became one of Victoria's Secret's famous "Angels".
Heidi Klum was not only a face on the catwalks, but also a shrewd businesswoman. She used her popularity to establish herself as a successful entrepreneur and expanded her brand with perfumes, clothing lines and lingerie collections.
In addition to her work as a model and businesswoman, Heidi Klum is also known as a television presenter and producer. Since 2006, she has been the face and driving force behind the successful casting show "Germany's Next Topmodel", which paves the way for many young talents into the fashion world.
She has also proven her versatility and talent for entertainment as a judge on the American show "America's Got Talent". Despite her international fame, she has never forgotten her roots and remains true to her German heritage.
Her dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts have made Heidi Klum an icon who has left a lasting impression in the fashion world and beyond.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.