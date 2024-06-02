Watchful eyes at the airport miss nothing

Security check as a prerequisite for cooperation

Before the peak travel season, the "Tiroler Krone" paid a visit to Alexander Kofler, Head of Security, and employee Lisa Fellinger and took a closer look at the work profile. The company Securitas is responsible for the checks. "Anyone who wants to join us has to undergo a security check. This is carried out by the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence and the Provincial Police Directorate. Medical examinations are also required. For example, you can't have a color weakness," says Kofler.