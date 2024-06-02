"Krone" got an insight
Watchful eyes at the airport miss nothing
The summer months are once again a busy time at airports. The security control staff are particularly challenged. The "Tiroler Krone" newspaper took a look over their shoulders at work. One "grenade" was particularly memorable for the security team.
Amsterdam, Berlin, Karpathos, London, Vienna - these and many other destinations can be reached from Innsbruck Airport. Wherever the journey takes them, passengers must first go through security checks to ensure that no prohibited items are taken on board.
Since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in the USA, the regulations on what is allowed in suitcases, hand luggage and trouser bags are even stricter.
Security check as a prerequisite for cooperation
Before the peak travel season, the "Tiroler Krone" paid a visit to Alexander Kofler, Head of Security, and employee Lisa Fellinger and took a closer look at the work profile. The company Securitas is responsible for the checks. "Anyone who wants to join us has to undergo a security check. This is carried out by the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence and the Provincial Police Directorate. Medical examinations are also required. For example, you can't have a color weakness," says Kofler.
If you are accepted into the team, a five-week training course is on the program.
The perfect passenger is one who has read through the guidelines and already has their boarding pass in their hand at the checkpoint.
Alexander Kofler
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
First training, then examination
"Four weeks of theoretical and practical training. The theory includes, for example, legal matters, fluid issues and other processes. In the fifth week, 'on-the-job training' takes place at the checkpoint under the supervision of certified personnel." Finally, an oral examination is held by the provincial police directorate. "We from the security department then also take a written test."
Full concentration as a major challenge
The manager cites shift work on the one hand and the concentration required on the other as a particular challenge. "The monitors are particularly demanding, which is why a monitor working time of 20 minutes is specified. After that, there is a changeover. Five people work at one checkpoint." The constant contact with a wide variety of people from all over the world and all the standing also demands a lot from the employees.
"But the contact with so many different people is also exciting," adds Fellinger.
There were frying pans, 15 kilos of meat and all kinds of liquids. A lighter in the shape of a grenade triggered an operation.
Lisa Fellinger
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
Criteria for random checks top secret
In addition to the provincial police directorate, the company cooperates with the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Climate Protection and the local police station. "There are always unannounced checks," says Kofler. Incidentally, anyone who thinks they can trick the scanner is mistaken. "The devices have the latest technology and have practically no limits," assures the head of security.
The only thing Kofler is not allowed to reveal - because it is top secret - is the criteria used for the so-called random check, in which a passenger is scrutinized even more closely. "But there are regulations for this."
450,000 passengers are screened every year
Every year, the 70 security staff screen around 450,000 passengers. "We have to take something from a passenger almost every day," says the manager. The classics are pocket knives, screwdrivers, scissors, pins and liquids with too much content. Occasionally, gifts for loved ones are also included. "Weapons that we have to remove are less common. Every now and then there are hunters who accidentally still have ammunition in their rucksack."
Everything from frying pans to "hand grenades"
And are there also bizarre things that are found? "For example, there were frying pans, 15 kilos of meat, all kinds of liquids and one particularly memorable item was a lighter in the shape of a hand grenade. That of course triggered a huge operation," says Fellinger.
In principle, the passengers are quite disciplined, says Kofler. Incidentally: "The perfect passenger is one who has read through the guidelines (available at www.innsbruck-airport.com) and has their boarding pass ready."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.