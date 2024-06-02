“Working people have to sleep in emergency shelter”

"Rejecting access to rent assistance from day one on the grounds that this would increase rents seems extremely cynical towards those who can barely afford to live despite being gainfully employed. In the meantime, we have working people who have to spend the night in the emergency shelter," is the criticism in the open letter. The Greens can only underline this and are calling for a solution as soon as possible. They also see a positive effect for the economy in terms of the required workforce.