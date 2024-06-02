Vorteilswelt
Politics in brief

“Working people have to sleep in emergency shelter”

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 16:00

The issue of (un)affordable housing is currently - once again - a hot topic. After LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) was rebuffed by his coalition partner ÖVP with his demand for rent subsidies from day one, the Greens are now backing him up. However, the Innsbruck parliamentary group Ali believes: "Politicians are falling for the building lobby."

In a reaction, the Tyrolean Greens are also calling for rent subsidies from day one. In an open letter, the Social Policy Working Group Tyrol (SPAK) had already supported Dornauer in his plan to end the two-year qualifying period for the rent subsidy.

Dornauer was at times alone in this plan, with his coalition partner ÖVP, but also the FPÖ, Liste Fritz and Neos rebuffing him.

The state government, and in this case the ÖVP, is still turning a blind eye to the reality of life for Tyroleans.

LA Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)

"The provincial government, and in this case the ÖVP, is still turning a blind eye to the reality of life for Tyroleans. Owning your own home is not a luxury, but an affordable and appropriate rental apartment is. And this is where the rent subsidy would bring enormous relief for people from day one," saysLA Zeliha Arslan (Greens).

"Rejecting access to rent assistance from day one on the grounds that this would increase rents seems extremely cynical towards those who can barely afford to live despite being gainfully employed. In the meantime, we have working people who have to spend the night in the emergency shelter," is the criticism in the open letter. The Greens can only underline this and are calling for a solution as soon as possible. They also see a positive effect for the economy in terms of the required workforce.

Majorities for speculative housing history?
Following the publication of the housing needs study, the Innsbruck parliamentary group Ali sees itself confirmed: Over 77,000 apartments in Tyrol without main residence registration would speak a clear language. The newly added 27,500 main residence registrations are offset by the same number of new apartments without a main residence in the last nine years.

Ali concludes that there is only a need for half of the additional construction. "Politicians have been taken in by the construction lobby," says Ali housing spokesperson Roland Steixner. GR Mesut Onay (Ali) sees the new municipal council as an opportunity to make majorities for speculative housing construction history.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
