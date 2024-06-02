Oksana Lyniv: “We are being robbed of our normal lives”

After the occupation of Kiev in 1941, the Nazis decided to exterminate the Jews of Kiev. Posters called on them to gather for resettlement measures. 30,000 people followed. They were driven to the Babyn Yar ravine near the city. There they had to undress and stand in groups of ten at the edge of the ravine. They were then shot down.

According to a Einsatzgruppen report, a total of 33,771 Jews were killed in this way on September 29 and 30, 1941. In the following months, thousands more Jews, "gypsies" and Soviet prisoners of war were killed. According to investigations by the Soviet State Commission, a total of around 100,000 people were murdered in Babyn Yar.

In the course of the German retreat in 1943, the traces of the mass murder were to be covered up. Inmates of a nearby camp were forced to dig up and burn the bodies.

Source: Heinke Lang/German Historical Museum, Berlin