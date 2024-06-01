Star on the "crown"
Gigi D’Agostino: “Decision is racist!”
First right-wing extremists hijacked his hit, then the "Cancel Culture" struck. Radio stations, Munich Oktoberfest, UEFA - they all want to stop playing "L'Amour Toujours"! Now world star Gigi D'Agostino is going on the offensive. In an interview with Conny Bischofberger and Michael Pichler, he calls UEFA's decision "racist".
"Banning a song is like going back to the Middle Ages," explains the Italian DJ to the "Krone". "If someone misuses a song to spread racist messages, they will do the same with the next song and the one after that. You can't stop racism by banning my song."
D'Agostino is shocked by the hysteria that has broken out following the racism scandal on Sylt and in Carinthia and points to the sole meaning of his song. "It's about the universal power of love, about people lying in each other's arms and feeling united. This decision by UEFA is an explicit statement against love." He calls the decision explicitly "racist".
According to the news magazine "Profil", UEFA has informed the ÖFB that the song "L'Amour Toujours" by Gigi D'Agostino, which was submitted in March and has now fallen into disrepute, may not be played at the European Championships.
