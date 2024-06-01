May devotions

Once there was a lot of laughter, but even more trouble in the village. An anonymous person had placed a large bouquet of nettles in the middle of the flowers. This was now waiting to be worshipped for all to see. The women whispered among themselves that it was impertinent to compare the Blessed Virgin Mary with stinging nettles. Blasphemy, if not worse. The bouquet had to disappear from the altar immediately. People are no longer able to concentrate on the laws of the rosary. They were constantly miscounting. Nevertheless, no one had the courage to dispose of the weeds quietly and secretly.